Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Louisiana Residents Assess Hurricane Laura Damage as First Responders Get to Work

VOA News Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
Strongest storm to hit the area in decades left behind less damage than feared, officials said
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published
News video: Hurricane Laura destroys homes and businesses

Hurricane Laura destroys homes and businesses 00:56

 Hurricane Laura destroyed homes and businesses in Louisiana as it made landfall Wednesday night.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

North Texas First Responders Answer Call To Help Along Gulf Coast Following Hurricane Laura [Video]

North Texas First Responders Answer Call To Help Along Gulf Coast Following Hurricane Laura

First responders in North Texas are answering the call for help along the coast, deploying teams to take part in the Hurricane Laura response.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:55Published
Local first responders ready to head to Louisiana to help with hurricane damage recovery [Video]

Local first responders ready to head to Louisiana to help with hurricane damage recovery

Local first responders ready to head to Louisiana to help with hurricane damage recovery

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
Surveying Hurricane Laura Damage At Holly Beach, Louisiana [Video]

Surveying Hurricane Laura Damage At Holly Beach, Louisiana

CBS 11's Jason Allen is in Holly Beach, Louisiana give the latest on damage from Hurricane Laura.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Laura's Aftermath

 Hurricane Laura roared ashore Thursday along the Louisiana coast. The storm flooded homes and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands. Emergency responders...
NPR Also reported by •CBS 2

8 things you need to know this morning

 Good morning Baltimore! It's going to be hot today with some sunshine and temperatures in the upper 90s — yikes! Now, let's get to the news. Hurricane Laura...
bizjournals

FEMA Assesses Hurricane Damage, Taking COVID-19 Precautions

 The agency says Hurricane Laura was less catastrophic than predicted, but still remains a threat. Wearing masks and maintaining physical distance, first...
NPR


Tweets about this