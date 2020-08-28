Lute Olson, basketball coaching great who turned Arizona into powerhouse, dies at 85 Friday, 28 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

, Ariz. — TUCSON , Ariz. — Lute Olson , the Hall of Fame coach who turned Arizona into a college basketball powerhouse, has died. He was 85. Olson's family said he died Thursday evening. The cause of death wasn't given. "Coach Olson is the absolute best, one of the greatest coaches ever and one of the greatest human beings ever," Georgia Tech coach and former Arizona player Josh Pasnter tweeted. "My feelings of gratitude and appreciation cannot be put in words. I love him dearly. My heart hurts, but I know he is now in heaven. May god bless his family. (hash)RIP" Olson spent 24 seasons at Arizona, revitalizing a fan base in the desert while transforming a program that had been to the NCAA ...


