Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lute Olson, basketball coaching great who turned Arizona into powerhouse, dies at 85

WorldNews Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
Lute Olson, basketball coaching great who turned Arizona into powerhouse, dies at 85TUCSON, Ariz. — Lute Olson, the Hall of Fame coach who turned Arizona into a college basketball powerhouse, has died. He was 85. Olson’s family said he died Thursday evening. The cause of death wasn’t given. “Coach Olson is the absolute best, one of the greatest coaches ever and one of the greatest human beings ever,” Georgia Tech coach and former Arizona player Josh Pasnter tweeted. “My feelings of gratitude and appreciation cannot be put in words. I love him dearly. My heart hurts, but I know he is now in heaven. May god bless his family. (hash)RIP” Olson spent 24 seasons at Arizona, revitalizing a fan base in the desert while transforming a program that had been to the NCAA...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Published
News video: Legendary UArizona basketball coach Lute Olson dead at 85

Legendary UArizona basketball coach Lute Olson dead at 85 08:51

 Lute Olson, a legendary University of Arizona basketball coach who led to the Wildcats to the winningest streak in their history, has died at the age of 85, his family says.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lute Olson Lute Olson basketball player and coach

Lute Olson, Hall of Fame coach and Arizona icon, dies at 85

 Olson spent 24 seasons at Arizona, revitalizing a fan base while transforming a struggling program into a powerhouse.
CBS News

Hall of Fame college basketball coach Lute Olson dies at 85

 Lute Olson, the Hall of Fame college basketball icon, coached for 35 years, leading Arizona to 1997 NCAA championship.
USATODAY.com

Tucson, Arizona Tucson, Arizona City in Arizona, United States


Arizona Arizona State in the southwestern United States

Google reportedly took five days to decide not to remove misleading ads about voting by mail

 Illustration by Alex Castro

Google took five days to review several ads with misleading information about voting by mail before opting to approve..
The Verge

Coronavirus live updates: CDC clarifies surprise guidelines; virus trace found in Arizona dorm's wastewater; what about college football?

 Hawaii tourism fell nearly 100% in July. What America's students will be doing this fall. CDC's testing guidelines revisited. Latest COVID-19 news.
USATODAY.com

Georgia Tech Georgia Tech Public university in the United States

Meet SlothBot - a robotic sloth to monitor endangered species [Video]

Meet SlothBot - a robotic sloth to monitor endangered species

The new high-tech robot, built by engineers at the Georgia Institute of Technology, has joined the race to save some of the world's most endangered species. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:26Published

National Collegiate Athletic Association National Collegiate Athletic Association American athletic organization

Clemson, Alabama lead way in preseason NCAA Re-Rank 1-76

 Clemson, Alabama and Georgia lead the USA TODAY Sports preseason college football rankings of all 76 teams set to play in 2020.
USATODAY.com
NCAA Cancels Fall Championships, Major College Football to Continue [Video]

NCAA Cancels Fall Championships, Major College Football to Continue

In announcing the cancellations, NCAA President Mark Emmert cited not enough participation from schools facing fall restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published
NCAA President: No Fall Championships This Year [Video]

NCAA President: No Fall Championships This Year

The NCAA has officially canceled fall championships, according to reports at CNN. This is a decision that could potentially push fall sports to the spring. "We cannot now at this point have fall NCAA championships," NCAA President Mark Emmert said. The NCAA's decision puts every fall sport, including FBS football, into a tailspin. However, it doesn't mean that fall sports simply won't happen, Emmert said.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:44Published

Related videos from verified sources

Dave Silver remembers Lute Olson [Video]

Dave Silver remembers Lute Olson

Dave Silver covered Lute Olson's Wildcats for a quarter of a century

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:36Published
Josh Pastner remembers Lute Olson [Video]

Josh Pastner remembers Lute Olson

Josh Pastner sits alongside Lute Olson on the Arizona Wildcat bench

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:36Published
"Love for Lute in intergenerational" [Video]

"Love for Lute in intergenerational"

UA student hares impact of Lute Olson legacy on his family

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:32Published

Related news from verified sources

What will the NCAA basketball season look like this season?

 NCAA leaders vow to have March Madness in 2021, but everything else is up for discussion, including a regional bubble setup that would replace nonconference play...
bizjournals Also reported by •FOX SportsUSATODAY.com

NCAA clears way for fall championships in spring and approves extra year of eligibility for fall athletes

 The NCAA announced its intentional to hold fall championships next year and give eligibility waivers for athletes impacted by the COVID-19 shutdown.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •azcentral.com

NCAA eligibility decision solves some problems, creates others

NCAA eligibility decision solves some problems, creates others The NCAA ruling provides certainty for players who worried about their final year of eligibility, but it does not come without complications.
FOX Sports


Tweets about this