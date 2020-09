Happy Birthday Lasith Malinga - Tributes pour in for 'Slinga' ahead of IPL 2020 Friday, 28 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Lasith Malinga, considered to be one of the greatest limited overs bowlers in history, turns 37 today and tributes poured in for the leading wicket-taker in IPL history as the 2020 edition of the tournament comes closer. Mumbai Indians, the one franchise with whom Malinga has served ever since the beginning, led the tributes for... 👓 View full article

