Circle of Cricket ”We haven't been able to use sweat or saliva back in Australia so that was pretty simple. Slightly more lenient her… https://t.co/hjVnY9Br3X 5 days ago गब्बर RT @JakeraNews: Australian Players are not allowed to use sweat: Mitchell Starc. https://t.co/lrgZbByAhA 5 days ago Rakshith RT @Cricketracker: It might look a bit interesting: Mitchell Starc https://t.co/1JctE6lXZB 5 days ago sportz999 No Sweat, No Big Deal, Says Mitchell Starc @CricketAus @ICC @ICCMediaComms #AusvsEng #ICC #Cricket #ECB #Australia… https://t.co/koGH5ml4V2 5 days ago கொக்கி குமாரு👑 RT @cricbuzz: Cricket Australia has instructed its players to not use sweat from their head, face or neck either - in addition to the saliv… 5 days ago Jakera News Australian Players are not allowed to use sweat: Mitchell Starc. https://t.co/lrgZbByAhA 5 days ago CricTracker It might look a bit interesting: Mitchell Starc https://t.co/1JctE6lXZB 5 days ago Mizoram Newz⚡ England vs Australia: Australia Players “Can’t Use Sweat” From Certain Body Parts To Shine Ball, Says Mitchell Star… https://t.co/FU6zfMB6PU 5 days ago