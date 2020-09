Archdiocese of Vancouver covered up systemic abuse, silenced survivors for decades, lawsuit claims Friday, 28 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A woman who survived abuse as a child at the hands of the Catholic church is suing the Archdiocese of Vancouver for allegedly perpetrating and covering up decades of sexual abuse by priests, bishops and other members of the clergy. 👓 View full article

