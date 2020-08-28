Foods women should eat and avoid during their period Friday, 28 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Periods aren’t easy. They can cause pain and severe discomfort in many women. Which is why it is important to eat healthily when menstruating. Agrees Dr Rohini Patil, nutritionist and founder of Nutracy Lifestyle, who says, “menstruation doesn’t hurt itself, but the cramps or other symptoms may be uncomfortable. During this time, girls should take extra care of their diet and sanitation.” This is primarily because an improper diet can result in pain, headache, nausea, diarrhea among many other symptoms. Ahead, the nutritionist has shared a few food items women should eat and also steer away from during period. Take a look and say hello to healthy periods! Things you... Periods aren’t easy. They can cause pain and severe discomfort in many women. Which is why it is important to eat healthily when menstruating. Agrees Dr Rohini Patil, nutritionist and founder of Nutracy Lifestyle, who says, “menstruation doesn’t hurt itself, but the cramps or other symptoms may be uncomfortable. During this time, girls should take extra care of their diet and sanitation.” This is primarily because an improper diet can result in pain, headache, nausea, diarrhea among many other symptoms. Ahead, the nutritionist has shared a few food items women should eat and also steer away from during period. Take a look and say hello to healthy periods! Things you... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Study reveals early menstruation linked to increased menopause symptoms



Early menstruation increases the likelihood of hot flushes and nights sweats decades later at menopause, according to a study. The research led by University of Queensland researchers is published in.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17 Published on July 23, 2020 Why So Many More Women Are Starting to do This….



More and more women are putting food on the table by hunting it themselves, but what’s behind this new trend? Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:54 Published on July 10, 2020

Tweets about this

