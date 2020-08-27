Global  
 

What is the role of social media in the Belarus protests?

euronews Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
What is the role of social media in the Belarus protests?
 From Twitter to Telegram, people in Belarus have been using social media to galvanise their movement. Here in #TheCube we speak with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya about internet shutdowns, why social media has been crucial, and what's next for Belarus.

The role of Poland in Belarus protests: The pug does not see the elephant

 Poland does not have the potential to conduct its own geopolitics, but plays its destructive role in Belarus, Polish publicist and politician Mateusz Piskorski...
