Extinction Rebellion Accuse Met Police Of 'Trying To Crush' Protests
Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
Extinction Rebellion has accused the Met Police of “trying to crush” protests after it received a copy of an open letter from the force warning against mass gatherings – despite political protests being exempt from the legislation. The letter, which Scotland Yard said was sent to a number of organisers planning gatherings over the bank holiday weekend and beyond, “strongly advises” against attending large gatherings and states that those who organise or attend could be committing a criminal offence. But Extinction Rebellion have fiercely criticised the letter, highlighting the exemption of “political bodies” – as set out in the Health...
