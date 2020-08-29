Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Extinction Rebellion Accuse Met Police Of 'Trying To Crush' Protests

WorldNews Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
Extinction Rebellion Accuse Met Police Of 'Trying To Crush' ProtestsExtinction Rebellion has accused the Met Police of “trying to crush” protests after it received a copy of an open letter from the force warning against mass gatherings – despite political protests being exempt from the legislation. The letter, which Scotland Yard said was sent to a number of organisers planning gatherings over the bank holiday weekend and beyond, “strongly advises” against attending large gatherings and states that those who organise or attend could be committing a criminal offence. But Extinction Rebellion have fiercely criticised the letter, highlighting the exemption of “political bodies” – as set out in the Health...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Extinction Rebellion families hold protest outside Bank of England

Extinction Rebellion families hold protest outside Bank of England 02:26

 Members of Extinction Rebellion families block an entrance to the Bank ofEngland in protest of the bailing out of airlines and shipping companiesamidst the pandemic. This action in London has been mirrored across the UK andthe wider world, as similar protests take place calling for more action onwhat...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Metropolitan Police Metropolitan Police Territorial police force responsible for law enforcement in Greater London

Organisers of illegal parties to face £10,000 fine [Video]

Organisers of illegal parties to face £10,000 fine

Home Secretary Priti Patel has visited the Metropolitan Police’s central comms command centre in Lambeth to hear more about their work to tackle unlicensed music events and other large gatherings which are unlawful. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:59Published
Cressida Dick: The Met is not institutionally racist [Video]

Cressida Dick: The Met is not institutionally racist

Britain’s most senior police officer has denied that the Metropolitan Police is institutionally racist branding the label unhelpful. “I think it is a contested definition. I think it means all sorts of things to different people. I don’t think it’s helpful” the Metropolitan Police Commissioner tells Channel 4 News. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 09:57Published
Met Police to end investigation into Stephen Lawrence murder [Video]

Met Police to end investigation into Stephen Lawrence murder

The Metropolitan Police is to end its investigation into the murder of black teenager Stephen Lawrence who was killed during a racist attack in 1993. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:34Published
Cressida Dick: Matter of huge regret to not bring to justice all of Stephen Lawrence's killers [Video]

Cressida Dick: Matter of huge regret to not bring to justice all of Stephen Lawrence's killers

Dame Cressida Dick, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, says "it is amatter of huge regret" that the murderers of Stephen Lawrence have not allbeen brought to justice. Detectives have decided to shelve the case that sawStephen Lawrence murdered by racists in 1993.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published

Extinction Rebellion Extinction Rebellion Environmental pressure group

Arrests made as police disperse Extinction Rebellion protesters in Trafalgar Square [Video]

Arrests made as police disperse Extinction Rebellion protesters in Trafalgar Square

Protesters have largely dispersed from the Extinction Rebellion gathering inTrafalgar Square, but some were carried or led away by police after theyrefused to move. Other demonstrators applauded as one woman was lifted byofficers outside the National Gallery. Another man in handcuffs was escortedfrom the area by police.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published
Extinction Rebellion continue climate change protests for th [Video]

Extinction Rebellion continue climate change protests for th

Extinction Rebellion activists have gathered in central London for a third day of climate change demonstrations. More than 300 people have been arrested during the protests in Parliament and Trafalgar Square. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:00Published
Extinction Rebellion continue climate change protests [Video]

Extinction Rebellion continue climate change protests

Extinction Rebellion activists have gathered in central London for a third day of climate change demonstrations. More than 300 people have been arrested during the protests in Parliament and Trafalgar Square. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:00Published

Environment activists blockade UK newspaper printing plants

 LONDON (AP) — Police arrested more than 70 environmental activists who blockaded two British printing plants, disrupting the distribution of several national..
WorldNews

Newspapers delayed as Extinction Rebellion blocks printing presses

 The distribution of several national newspapers is hit after Extinction Rebellion campaigners block roads.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Police break up protests and make arrests in London - citing Coronavirus legislation [Video]

Police break up protests and make arrests in London - citing Coronavirus legislation

Footage from Trafalgar Square and Whitehall in Central London today (September 5) where an environmental protest by Extinction Rebellion was broken up by police who cited coronavirus legislation not..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:38Published
Extinction Rebellion climate activists dance outside Buckingham Palace [Video]

Extinction Rebellion climate activists dance outside Buckingham Palace

Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists danced outside Buckingham Palace in London today (September 5th) as they continued their push for urgent action on climate change.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
Ministers and MPs criticise protesters for targeting printing presses [Video]

Ministers and MPs criticise protesters for targeting printing presses

Protesters from Extinction Rebellion (XR) have blockaded two of NewsCorporation’s major printing presses to stop a range of papers reachingnewsstands on Saturday. More than 100 protesters used..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Extinction Rebellion Accuse Met Police Of 'Trying To Crush' Protests

Extinction Rebellion Accuse Met Police Of 'Trying To Crush' Protests Extinction Rebellion has accused the Met Police of “trying to crush” protests after it received a copy of an open letter from the force warning against mass...
WorldNews Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBBC Local NewsTerra DailyBBC NewseuronewsHereford Times

Police detain woman in a wheelchair at Extinction Rebellion protest in London

 Police detained several Extinction Rebellion activists after they gathered outside Britain's parliament, calling on government to take urgent steps to avoid a...
SBS Also reported by •WorldNewsTerra DailyBBC NewsHereford Timeseuronews

Tweets about this