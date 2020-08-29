Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Unusual trees around the world

WorldNews Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
Unusual trees around the worldHave you ever given a thought to these silent natural wonders around you standing tall in diverse shapes and sizes? I am talking about trees — yes, trees are natural wonders and a gift to this world and to the entire humanity. They are a vital source of survival of all the living things on this planet, because they provide oxygen, food and shelter; they maintain ecology and keep the atmosphere clean. Trees appeared some 360 million years ago on the face of the Earth. It is estimated that there are more than 60,000 tree species in the world, and all have a unique role to play. Researching to write on this beautiful creation of nature was a great experience for me because I was able to learn...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Many Homeowners Across Area Wondering Why Trees Suddenly Appear Half Dead [Video]

Many Homeowners Across Area Wondering Why Trees Suddenly Appear Half Dead

Thousands of trees across parts of our local landscape appear half dead. Only half of the trees are shedding brown leaves and the other half looks healthy. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff found out what's going..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:19Published
MELINDA'S GARDEN MOMENT - CARING FOR TREES [Video]

MELINDA'S GARDEN MOMENT - CARING FOR TREES

MELINDA'S GARDEN MOMENT - CARING FOR TREES

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:35Published
Ancient Beavers Cut Down Trees for Food 4 Million Years Ago [Video]

Ancient Beavers Cut Down Trees for Food 4 Million Years Ago

Turns out nature's engineers haven't always been crazy about building dams.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:12Published

Tweets about this