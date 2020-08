PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Published Mikel Arteta confident Aubameyang will sign again with Arsenal 00:34 Mikel Arteta has indicated that he believes the club are “close” to finalisinga new deal for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who fired them to a penaltyshoot-out win over Liverpool in the Community Shield at Wembley. Gabon forwardAubameyang had helped the Gunners win a record 14th FA Cup...