2 Canadian Armed Forces members test positive for COVID-19 after stop in Goose Bay

CBC.ca Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
The two members who tested positive were aboard an aircraft bringing 35 Canadian Air Force personnel back to Canada on Aug. 24 as part of Operation Impact, which includes up to 850 Canadians deployed in Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Kuwait.
