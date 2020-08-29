Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Xi stresses building new modern socialist Tibet

WorldNews Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
Xi stresses building new modern socialist TibetBEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has called for efforts to build a new modern socialist Tibet. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the comments at the two-day seventh Central Symposium on Tibet Work, which ended in Beijing Saturday. Xi underlined the need to fully implement the CPC's policies on governing Tibet for a new era. Xi called for efforts to ensure national security and enduring peace and stability, steadily improve people's lives, maintain a good environment, solidify border defense and ensure frontier security....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Xi Jinping Xi Jinping General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China

EU must correct China economic ties before it’s too late: Josep Borrell

 The European Union’s top diplomat has labelled China as a “new empire” on a par with Russia, calling on the bloc’s members to “correct” economic..
WorldNews

China’s Xi warns “period of turbulent change” as external risks rise

 Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that the world’s second-biggest economy is facing a period of ‘turbulent change’ and that rising external markets risk..
WorldNews

China's Communist Party is a threat to the world, says former elite insider

 Hong Kong (CNN)Cai Xia is no stranger to defying expectations. During her years at the Chinese Communist Party's top training center and think tank, the..
WorldNews
China discourages buying more than you can chew [Video]

China discourages buying more than you can chew

A nation-wide campaign against food wastage has been launched in China, after President Xi Jinping denounced the behavior as "shameful" while the country battles a pandemic.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:06Published

Tibet Tibet Plateau region in Asia

Tibetans-in-exile protest against China's 'oppressive rule' [Video]

Tibetans-in-exile protest against China's 'oppressive rule'

Five non-governmental organisations (NGOs) of Tibetans-in-exile held a protest in Dharamshala on July 17 to make their voices heard about the oppressive rule in Tibet by China. They demonstrated their demands on the occasion of International Justice Day. "We want international organizations and communities to stand together against China and hold China accountable," said Tenzin Khando, who is part of Central Tibetan Women's Association.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published
Cycle rally held to spread awareness about Chinese occupation of Tibet [Video]

Cycle rally held to spread awareness about Chinese occupation of Tibet

Five Tibetan cyclists concluded a 4-day cycle rally for Tibet in Geneva, which coincides with the 44th session of the UN Human Rights Council session. The rally was organized to raise awareness about the situation in Tibet, and to urge the UN and its member states to hold a special session on the human rights situation in Tibet and other regions under China. The rally which concluded before the UN Complex was led by Migmar Tsering Dengo and joined by Jangsur Penpa Tsering, Tsangmada Lobsang, Lobsang Norbu, and Sonam. On reaching Berlin, the cyclists celebrated the 85th Birthday of His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Carrying Tibetan, Switzerland, and Indian National flags, the rally covered around 290 km.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:50Published

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

Atmospheric warming alleviates adverse effects from ozone on trees: study

 BEIJING, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese researchers have revealed that increased air temperatures can alleviate the adverse effects caused by ozone pollution on..
WorldNews

‘I am Taiwanese’ Czech speaker tells parliament, likely to rile China

 TAIPEI--The head of the Czech Senate declared himself to be Taiwanese in a speech at Taiwan’s parliament on Tuesday, channeling late U.S. President John F...
WorldNews

Jackie Chan’s Beijing Luxury Homes Seized and Put Up for Auction, Reports Say

 Two luxury Beijing flats belonging to movie star Jackie Chan have been seized by authorities and are now being put up for sale, according to reports. A news..
WorldNews

Xinhua News Agency Xinhua News Agency Official press agency of the People's Republic of China

Half of Lebanese at risk of failing to access basic food: UN agency

 BEIRUT, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- More than half of Lebanon's population are at risk of failing to access basic food needs by the year's end, the United Nations..
WorldNews

New technology export rules in China could affect TikTok sale to a US company

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Plans for a TikTok sale may have a new obstacle, with China implementing new rules on AI technology exports,..
The Verge

Kazakhstan suspends import of poultry products from Russia's Omsk

 NUR-SULTAN, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Kazakh Agriculture Ministry decided on Friday to suspend the import of poultry...
WorldNews

Central Military Commission (China) Central Military Commission (China) People's Republic of China political bodies governing the military


Chinese Communist Party Chinese Communist Party Political party of China

US Intel: Wuhan Kept Beijing Out Of The Loop For Weeks When COVID-19 Hit Humans [Video]

US Intel: Wuhan Kept Beijing Out Of The Loop For Weeks When COVID-19 Hit Humans

The US intelligence community has not yet been able to tap into all sources of information on the origins of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. However, CNN reports intelligence officials say officials in Wuhan, China, kept the top brass in Beijing none the wiser for weeks. US intelligence reports say that when the Chinese Communist Party learned about the virus, it tried to keep most of that knowledge from the rest of the world.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published
Indian, Vietnamese & Tibetan community hold anti-China protest in Washington [Video]

Indian, Vietnamese & Tibetan community hold anti-China protest in Washington

Members of the Indian, Vietnamese and the Tibetan communities held a protest outside the Capitol Hill in Washington against China. The protesters were holding anti-China posters, urging people to boycott Chinese products. They shouted slogans against China's expansionist policies against their neighbours. Posters urging China to vacate Akshai Chin and Kashmir were also seen during the protest. Since the Galwan standoff between India and China, anti-China protests have broken out in several cities in the United States. 'China is aggressively trying to steal the land from India in Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh. They are intimidating Bhutan. They have also claimed that the Tajikistan mountains belong to them. Vietnam, Malaysia, Japan, Russia are also victims of China's expansionist policies', said a protester Adapa Prasad. Members of Vietnamese community also lashed out against the Communist government of China and said that their fight is against the CCP and not the people of China. China's expansionist policy has been slammed by countries across the world. China also faced flak for the Galwan faceoff where 20 India jawans were killed. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:56Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The new McLaren GT Design in Namaka Blue [Video]

The new McLaren GT Design in Namaka Blue

McLaren Automotive revealed its unique interpretation of a modern Grand Tourer: the new McLaren GT. Sleek, elegant and muscular, the superlight new GT challenges the conventions of the Grand Tourer..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:07Published
Kashmir gets infrastructure boost in higher education sector [Video]

Kashmir gets infrastructure boost in higher education sector

With an aim to boost the higher education sector, the UT of Jammu and Kashmir is expanding the infrastructure of the Govt. Degree College Ganderbal in central Kashmir. Construction of an auditorium,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:29Published

Tweets about this

israa_jihad

Israa Jihad RT @swilkinsonbc: After 3 weeks, israeli fighter jets, helicopters & tanks continue to attack the ppl of #Gaza causing damage to civilian p… 4 hours ago

TranslatingBS

Matthew (6:24,7:15,19:24,21:28-32) RT @swilkinsonbc: Israeli drones & fighter jets attack cultivated land in az-Zanna east of Khan Younis at dawn, strike southern #Gaza with… 20 hours ago

MaqboolButt5

Kashmir RG RT @MaqboolButt5: Palestine | Gaza | Israeli warplanes strike Gaza reports a besieged #Kashmiri news paper | people of #Kashmir feel for th… 2 days ago

HoodedMan

Amos Keppler RT @swilkinsonbc: Israeli air force launches new bombing raid over the northern parts of #Gaza — several places are on fire after multiple… 2 days ago

MaqboolButt5

Kashmir RG Palestine | Gaza | Israeli warplanes strike Gaza reports a besieged #Kashmiri news paper | people of #Kashmir feel… https://t.co/oWIBLESqBr 2 days ago

TheAsianInduk

theasianindependent Israeli warplanes strike Hamas targets in Gaza https://t.co/OdO715mo8A via @Asian Independent https://t.co/q6PATUUXfc 2 days ago