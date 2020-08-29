Chadwick Boseman Was As Much Of A Superhero As Black Panther Saturday, 29 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

In In Black Panther , T’Challa has a choice. He’s become King of Wakanda and inherited the Black Panther mantle after the death of his father, T’Chaka, in Captain America: Civil War. So just what kind of leader is he going to be? Come the end of the film, he’s realised what he needs to do: use the power he’s had bestowed upon him and open it up to the world, sharing Wakandan resources to improve the future of kids – especially Black kids in deprived neighbourhoods – in America and beyond. That’s his legacy as a superhero. Some costumed heroes merely fight crime. Others reckon with the root of societal inequality. That journey in Black Panther – from grief, through conflict, and into renewed... 👓 View full article

