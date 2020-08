Indigenous professors cite racism, lack of reform in University of Saskatchewan exodus Sunday, 30 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

A group of Indigenous professors and staff say they've been forced to leave the University of Saskatchewan because of racism, a hostile work environment and the slow pace of reforms. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources UC professors working to challenge racism, build friendships



Long before thousands of protesters calling for racial justice started marching across the nation, 11 women began the painful work of ending racist behaviors at UC. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:37 Published on July 9, 2020

Tweets about this