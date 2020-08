City all heart but Grant seals title for Sydney FC in extra time Sunday, 30 August 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Sky Blues claim back-to-back A-League championships after Socceroos defender Rhyan Grant scored the only goal of the game to give Sydney a historic fifth title. 👓 View full article

