Legendary broadcaster Vin Scully set to enter the social media world Sunday, 30 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

, 92, says he was a "fan before I was a broadcaster" and now he will be engaging with fans across the world on social media.

Vin Scully , 92, says he was a "fan before I was a broadcaster" and now he will be engaging with fans across the world on social media. 👓 View full article

