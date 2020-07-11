Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Cases on Tui flight from Zante to Cardiff

BBC News Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
All passengers on the flight to Cardiff from Zante are told to self-isolate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

TUI Group TUI Group British-German travel company

Tui to close 166 high street stores after ‘changes in customer behaviour’ [Video]

Tui to close 166 high street stores after ‘changes in customer behaviour’

Tui is to close nearly a third of its high street stores in the UK and theRepublic of Ireland. The UK’s biggest tour operator said the “difficult”decision to shut 166 shops is due to the need to cut costs because of thecoronavirus pandemic and respond to changes in customer behaviour.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published
TUI boss explains Spain flight cancellations [Video]

TUI boss explains Spain flight cancellations

Managing Director for tour operator TUI, Andrew Flintham, has explained the rationale behind the company's scrapping of mainland Spain holidays after the UK government reintroduced a two-week quarantine for returning travellers. Mr Flintham cricised the blanket ban of the mainland, and implored the government to consider more regional travel restrictions. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:43Published
UK holidaymakers embrace ‘new normal’ as they return to Ibiza [Video]

UK holidaymakers embrace ‘new normal’ as they return to Ibiza

Last-minute British holidaymakers have embraced the “new normal” travel experience by heading to Ibiza on the first weekend of the relaxation of UK quarantine rules.More than 500 sun-seekers travelling on flights from Manchester and London to the Spanish island on Saturday were among the first guests with TUI, the UK’s largest tour operator, which has restarted limited operations.It follows amendments to the Government’s blanket travel quarantine rules, which mean people visiting or returning to the UK from certain countries, including Spain, no longer have to self-isolate for two weeks.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Cardiff Cardiff Capital city of Wales

Red Arrows flypast over Belfast to mark VJ Day [Video]

Red Arrows flypast over Belfast to mark VJ Day

The RAF Red Arrows performed a flypast over Belfast this afternoon to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day. The RAF jets were due to fly over all UK capital cities as part of their route, however poor weather conditions meant flypasts over Edinburgh and Cardiff were cancelled. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:45Published
UK weather: The forecast for the next five days [Video]

UK weather: The forecast for the next five days

A look at the weather forecast for London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast asthe UK braces itself for storms and sunshine.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:17Published
UK weather forecast: How hot will the weekend get? [Video]

UK weather forecast: How hot will the weekend get?

A look at the weather forecast for London, Cardiff, Edinburgh and Belfast asthe UK braces itself for a hot Friday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published
William and Kate handed stark assessment of their bingo skills in Cardiff [Video]

William and Kate handed stark assessment of their bingo skills in Cardiff

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were given a dressing-down for their bingoskills on Wednesday, as one Cardiff care home resident recalled an earlieronline meeting with the couple had ended in disappointment.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Zakynthos Zakynthos Greek island in the Ionian Sea

Coronavirus: Plymouth teens test positive after Greece holiday

 At least 11 teenagers in Plymouth have the virus after a group returned from Zante, officials say.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Indigenous tribe in Ecuador appeals for help to deal with coronavirus

Indigenous tribe in Ecuador appeals for help to deal with coronavirus Achuar people blame illegal logging for spread and are asking international community for aid Coronavirus – latest updates See all our coronavirus coverage...
WorldNews Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBBC News

France records biggest daily COVID-19 increase since March 31

 France on Friday said there had been an "exponential" rise in Coronavirus cases with more than 7,000 new infections in 24 hours. "In mainland France, the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphZee News

The Latest: S. Korea sees 299 new cases as virus spikes

 SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea has reported 299 new cases of the coronavirus as officials placed limits on dining at restaurants and closed fitness centers...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Japan TodayMENAFN.com

Tweets about this

EFourti

ELLI F. RT @BBCNews: Plymouth teens test positive for coronavirus after Greece holiday https://t.co/uO1jjQnjhq 2 days ago

charm02730901

charming Coronavirus: Plymouth teens test positive after Greece holiday - BBC News https://t.co/q6R0KaQlUY 3 days ago

thyroidlady

Marian Coronavirus: Plymouth teens test positive after Greece holiday https://t.co/hqIwzRgPT9 #COVIDー19 #coronavirusuk 3 days ago

GarySyms

Gary I saw this on the BBC and thought you should see it: Coronavirus: Plymouth teens test positive after Greece holida… https://t.co/YIH9VL8xne 3 days ago

lympstoneorg

Lympstone.org RT @radioexe: Up to 30 Devon teenagers have brought back coronavirus from their holiday in Greece. Eleven test positive. With mild or no sy… 3 days ago

Eurofactor1

Eurofactor New: Coronavirus: Plymouth teens test positive after Greece holiday https://t.co/QofbsIfHw4 3 days ago

mainmarine

Malc Aindow Coronavirus: Plymouth teens test positive after Greece holiday https://t.co/NbBsAqgv89 3 days ago

radioexe

Radio Exe Up to 30 Devon teenagers have brought back coronavirus from their holiday in Greece. Eleven test positive. With mil… https://t.co/A87H8i2WEj 3 days ago