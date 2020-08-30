Global  
 

Ohio State defensive lineman Haskell Garrett in stable condition after being shot

USATODAY.com Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Ohio State defensive lineman Haskell Garrett was taken to hospital after suffering gunshot wound to his face in the university district early Sunday.
Ohio State Buckeyes football Ohio State Buckeyes football Football team of Ohio State University

Urban Meyer 'heartbroken' for players, coaches after cancellation of Big Ten fall football

 Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer says he is 'heartbroken' for the players, coaches and parents who will be without Big Ten football in the fall.
USATODAY.com

