Jockey Club chief executive resigns after inquiry upholds bullying and racism allegations
Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
The chief executive of the Jockey Club resigns after an independent inquiry upheld allegations of bullying, racist comments and the circulation of offensive material.
Jockey Club UK organization responsible for regulating racing
