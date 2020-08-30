Global  
 

Jockey Club chief executive resigns after inquiry upholds bullying and racism allegations

BBC News Sunday, 30 August 2020
The chief executive of the Jockey Club resigns after an independent inquiry upheld allegations of bullying, racist comments and the circulation of offensive material.
