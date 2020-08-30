California fire crews, aided by cooler weather, report 'great progress' against LNU, SCU lightning complex fires

How The Great Pacific 'Garbage Patch' Is Threatening Marine Life



In the north Pacific Ocean, a huge clockwise-churning vortex stretches from the equator up to southern Canada. According to HuffPost, within the massive gyre is an ever-growing swell of trash known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. But it's not a cohesive patch, exactly, or one island-like accumulation of debris. Clumps of plastic bottles, abandoned fishing gear and beer crates are scattered across the expanse of ocean from Japan to California.

