California fire crews, aided by cooler weather, report 'great progress' against LNU, SCU lightning complex fires

USATODAY.com Sunday, 30 August 2020
Some evacuation orders have been lifted or downgraded for the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in California's wine country in the Napa Valley.
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX
News video: Fire Crews Make Containment Progress With Three Huge Bay Area Wildfires

Fire Crews Make Containment Progress With Three Huge Bay Area Wildfires 01:58

 Anne Makovec reports on progress made on LNU, SCU and CZU Lightning Complex fires (8-31-2020)

California State in the western United States

43 million Americans are baking under record temperatures

 California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency.
CBS News
How The Great Pacific 'Garbage Patch' Is Threatening Marine Life [Video]

How The Great Pacific 'Garbage Patch' Is Threatening Marine Life

In the north Pacific Ocean, a huge clockwise-churning vortex stretches from the equator up to southern Canada. According to HuffPost, within the massive gyre is an ever-growing swell of trash known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. But it's not a cohesive patch, exactly, or one island-like accumulation of debris. Clumps of plastic bottles, abandoned fishing gear and beer crates are scattered across the expanse of ocean from Japan to California.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

A heat wave and snowstorm will hit the western part of the country next week

 A record-breaking heat wave is expected in California, where firefighters are battling three of the state's worst fires ever. Meanwhile, just a few hundred miles..
CBS News

California's oldest state park, home to iconic redwoods, expects to close for year due to fires

 The California State Parks Department has confirmed to USA TODAY that Big Basin Redwoods State Park is expected to close for a year due to wildfires.
USATODAY.com

In CA: Governor issues emergency proclamation facing record-breaking heat, wildfire risk

 Gov. Gavin Newsom issues an emergency proclamation as California heads into a hot Labor Day weekend. Plus: Public health officials warn of a possible COVID-19..
USATODAY.com

Santa Clara University private non-profit Jesuit university located in Santa Clara, California


LNU Lightning Complex fires LNU Lightning Complex fires


Napa County, California County in California, United States

