|
California fire crews, aided by cooler weather, report 'great progress' against LNU, SCU lightning complex fires
Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Some evacuation orders have been lifted or downgraded for the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in California's wine country in the Napa Valley.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
California State in the western United States
43 million Americans are baking under record temperaturesCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency.
CBS News
How The Great Pacific 'Garbage Patch' Is Threatening Marine Life
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
A heat wave and snowstorm will hit the western part of the country next weekA record-breaking heat wave is expected in California, where firefighters are battling three of the state's worst fires ever. Meanwhile, just a few hundred miles..
CBS News
California's oldest state park, home to iconic redwoods, expects to close for year due to firesThe California State Parks Department has confirmed to USA TODAY that Big Basin Redwoods State Park is expected to close for a year due to wildfires.
USATODAY.com
In CA: Governor issues emergency proclamation facing record-breaking heat, wildfire riskGov. Gavin Newsom issues an emergency proclamation as California heads into a hot Labor Day weekend. Plus: Public health officials warn of a possible COVID-19..
USATODAY.com
Santa Clara University private non-profit Jesuit university located in Santa Clara, California
LNU Lightning Complex fires
Napa County, California County in California, United States
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this