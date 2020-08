French army officer charged with spying for Russia Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

The lieutenant-colonel was detained by France's General Directorate for Internal Security, as he was about to return to Italy after a holiday in France. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources French spying: Senior army officer investigated The officer is stationed with Nato in Italy and is suspected of spying for Russia, sources say.

BBC News 11 hours ago





Tweets about this