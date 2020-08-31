|
|
|
Portland Shooting Amplifies Tensions in Presidential Race
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
A fatal shooting after clashes in Portland came on the heels of the shooting deaths of two people during confrontations in Kenosha, Wis., earlier in the week.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
DHS calls on Portland to 'step up' after shooting
[NFA] Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday blamed on local leaders for a surge in violence in Portland and called for a crackdown. Gavino Garay has more.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:01Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|