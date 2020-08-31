Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Portland Shooting Amplifies Tensions in Presidential Race

NYTimes.com Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
A fatal shooting after clashes in Portland came on the heels of the shooting deaths of two people during confrontations in Kenosha, Wis., earlier in the week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

DHS calls on Portland to 'step up' after shooting [Video]

DHS calls on Portland to 'step up' after shooting

[NFA] Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday blamed on local leaders for a surge in violence in Portland and called for a crackdown. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:01Published

Related news from verified sources

The Portland shooting amplified tensions in the presidential race.

 A fatal shooting after clashes in Portland came on the heels of the shooting deaths of two people during confrontations in Kenosha, Wis., earlier in the week.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this