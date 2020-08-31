Global  
 

'Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India': Nia Sharma bags winner trophy in Rohit Shetty's show

DNA Monday, 31 August 2020
Stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India has finally come to an end. The grand finale episode of Rohit Shetty hosted adventure-based reality show was aired on Sunday. Among the top five finalists, Nia Sharma has been declared the winner. The reality show was shot entirely in Mumbai and Nia took to her Instagram...
