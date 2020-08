MADDIE CAKES RT @thoyinn_: I'm suicidal, I need professional medical help and rehabilitation. I don't know how to get that. I don't want to hurt mysel… 1 second ago Pittarh Enzo Potter Hello good morning, since yesterday I’ve been unable to access my first bank app, please I need a solution to this… https://t.co/iU62qrNqkX 2 seconds ago sammich my brain fr need help https://t.co/ObPOp2O4mK 2 seconds ago agata⁷☾ RT @peachiikoo: NOTICE HOW BTS PERFORMED DYNAMITE WITH ABSOLUTELY NO LIPSYNCING??! IT WAS ALL LIVE MICROPHONE BC THEY DON’T NEED THAT HELP 3 seconds ago Ekokotu Kingsley @FBN_help please I need a POS transaction on the 27th of August, 2020 of 5050 naira which was declined but I was de… https://t.co/Q4dI0iGt9g 4 seconds ago Ruby Akubueze RT @amapsalmist: With time, your expertise increases on the job and you start to feel like you don't need God's help...remember to stop suc… 7 seconds ago Shovan Mahapatra RT @Rohitku54129398: #SpeakUpForSSCRailwayStudents##Power💪 of student.. We don't need any help from "Godi media"..our teachers are enough..… 9 seconds ago Evo RT @ScotTories: 🗣️ @Douglas4Moray This detailed blueprint for the next phase of recovery will help workers retrain and find new skilled w… 9 seconds ago