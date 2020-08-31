|
Best and worst moments of the 2020 VMAs, from Lady Gaga's pandemic chic outfits to eerie fake crowds
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
The VMAs were the first major attempt at a pandemic-era awards show, with masked dancers, socially distant presenters and a whole lot of green screen.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
MTV Video Music Award Music video awards
Keke Palmer dedicates VMAs to Chadwick Boseman"He's a true hero, not just on screen, but in everything he did. His impact lives forever," Palmer said.
CBS News
VMAs 2020: Must-see photos of Lady Gaga, BTS, Miley Cyrus and moreKeke Palmer hosted the first-ever virtual VMAs, where Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande led the nominations and K-pop stars BTS performed 'Dynamite'.
USATODAY.com
Chadwick Boseman Honored at MTV VMAs in Touching TributeChadwick Boseman just received a shout-out at the MTV Video Music Awards -- and the way they did it was by harkening back to a speech he once gave at the..
TMZ.com
Keke Palmer dedicates VMAs to 'devastating loss' of Chadwick Boseman: 'His impact lives forever'Host Keke Palmer started off the VMAs on a somber note, dedicating the show to "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, "a true hero," who died Friday.
USATODAY.com
Lady Gaga American singer, songwriter, and actress
Lady Gaga Waist-Length Pink Hair
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande to duet at 2020 MTV VMAs
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this