Rift over hotel room led to Suresh Raina's IPL 2020 exit: Report Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Meanwhile, N. Srinivasan, Chief of India Cements which owns CSK, has also made some shocking revelations. He was quoted as saying by Outlook that Raina found the rules of the bio-bubble claustrophobic and wanted a room with a balcony like CSK captain MS Dhoni had. 👓 View full article

