Zuckerberg says Facebook erred in not removing militia post Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Washington: Washington: Facebook made a mistake in not removing a militia group’s page earlier this week that called for armed civilians to enter Kenosha Wisconsin , amid violent protests after police shot Jacob Blake, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says. The page for the Kenosha Guard violated Facebook’s policies and had been flagged by a bunch of people, Zuckerberg said in a video posted Friday on Facebook. New guidelines The social media giant has in recent... 👓 View full article

