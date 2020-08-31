Global  
 

Zuckerberg says Facebook erred in not removing militia post

WorldNews Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Zuckerberg says Facebook erred in not removing militia postWashington: Facebook made a mistake in not removing a militia group’s page earlier this week that called for armed civilians to enter Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid violent protests after police shot Jacob Blake, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says. The page for the Kenosha Guard violated Facebook’s policies and had been flagged by a bunch of people, Zuckerberg said in a video posted Friday on Facebook. New guidelines The social media giant has in recent...
