|
Zuckerberg says Facebook erred in not removing militia post
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Washington: Facebook made a mistake in not removing a militia group’s page earlier this week that called for armed civilians to enter Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid violent protests after police shot Jacob Blake, CEO Mark Zuckerberg says. The page for the Kenosha Guard violated Facebook’s policies and had been flagged by a bunch of people, Zuckerberg said in a video posted Friday on Facebook. New guidelines The social media giant has in recent...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mark Zuckerberg American internet entrepreneur and founder of Facebook
As another article alleges BJP bias in Facebook, Cong writes to Zuckerberg seeking details of probeWith a report in Time magazine alleging Facebook-BJP nexus, following a similar article by Wall Street Journal, Congress Saturday demanded a JPC investigation..
IndiaTimes
Zuckerberg admits Kenosha armed militia Facebook "event" should have been taken downA Facebook event page promoting an "armed citizens'" vigilante action in Kenosha, Wisconsin, was only taken down after Tuesday night's shooting that killed two...
CBS News
Zuckerberg says Facebook made mistake in not removing militia postThe page for the "Kenosha Guard" violated Facebook's policies and had been flagged by "a bunch of people," Zuckerberg said in a video posted Friday on..
CBS News
Mark Zuckerberg says Kenosha Guard rulings were ‘an operational mistake’In a companywide meeting on Thursday, Mark Zuckerberg addressed the recent shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, both in a seven-minute public address and in a heated..
The Verge
Facebook American online social networking service
New Zealand’s PM makes a face mask in 30 seconds
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14Published
Onam 2020: Quotes, Facebook & WhatsApp messages, SMS for your loves onesHowever due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year the festival is going to be a muted affair.
DNA
Kenosha, Wisconsin City in Wisconsin, United States
'Fanning the flames': Dems accuse Trump of stoking violenceWASHINGTON: Democrats on Sunday accused President of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign as he praised supporters who..
WorldNews
Portland Shooting Amplifies Tensions in Presidential RaceA fatal shooting after clashes in Portland came on the heels of the shooting deaths of two people during confrontations in Kenosha, Wis., earlier in the week.
NYTimes.com
CBS Weekend News, August 30th, 2020Portland protests turn deadly as National Guard heads to Kenosha, Wisconsin; Aesha Ash breaks barriers at School of American Ballet in New York City.
CBS News
Portland protests turn deadly as National Guard heads to Kenosha, WisconsinThe Wisconsin Senate plans to meet in a special session this week to discuss police reform in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. This comes after a..
CBS News
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
Trump to visit Wisconsin amid protests over Jacob Blake police shootingWisconsin's lieutenant governor, Mandela Barnes, told CNN that the president shouldn't visit.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this