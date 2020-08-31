Global  
 

Dallas Cowboys wear blank jerseys for first football broadcast under Mike McCarthy

USATODAY.com Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
By keeping numbers and player names off uniforms, new Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is keeping any intel as close to the vest as possible.
