You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Record-breaker James Anderson reaches 600 Test wickets



England's James Anderson has become the first fast bowler in history to reach600 wickets in Test match cricket. Here is a look back at some of the biggestdismissals of his career. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:55 Published 2 weeks ago MS Dhoni retires: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, others congratulate Mahi



As Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket, tributes poured in from the world of cricket. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lauded Dhoni over his contribution to Indian.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:47 Published 3 weeks ago England on wait and see if Stokes can bowl in Pakistan test



The day before their first test against Pakistan, it remains unclear if England all-rounder Ben Stokes is fit to bowl. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:38 Published on August 4, 2020

Tweets about this