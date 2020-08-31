Svetlana Tikhanovskaya: Belarus opposition leader 'to address UN Security Council'

India taking all possible steps to ensure safety of Kulbhushan Jadhav: MEA



Islamabad High Court gave India opportunity to appoint a counsel for Kulbhushan Jadhav, according to Pakistan Media. Islamabad High Court adjourned further hearing of the matter till October 6. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reacted over the development in the case and said, "We are in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels. Our government is taking all possible steps to ensure the safety of Kulbhushan Jadhav."MEA also commented on efforts of Pakistan to designate two Indians as terrorists. "The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has thwarted Pakistan's attempt to politicize 1267 special procedure on terrorism by giving it a religious colour," MEA.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:37 Published on January 1, 1970