|
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya: Belarus opposition leader 'to address UN Security Council'
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will reportedly brief the Security Council on Friday as protests continue.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya Belarusian politician and educator
Belarus: Tikhanovskaya urges UN intervention to stop violenceSvetlana Tikhanovskaya says options should include sanctions on those close to Alexander Lukashenko.
BBC News
Students protest in Belarus, opposition squabbles
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:00Published
What is the role of social media in the Belarus protests?
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 24:13Published
Belarus Country in Eastern Europe
Russia PM visits Belarus as Lukashenko faces 4th week of protests
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:54Published
Belarus: The great-grandmother taking on President Alexander LukashenkoAs street protests in Belarus continue well into their fourth week, a 73-year-old has turned into an unlikely hero for demonstrators.
BBC News
Embattled leader of Belarus gets a boost from Russian prime minister's visitRussian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Belarus today for meetings with President Alexander Lukashenko. It is a high-profile show of support for the..
CBS News
Lukashenko claims Merkel’s remarks on Navalny ‘poisoning’ were fabricated, cites Berlin-Warsaw phone call 'intercepted' by MinskChancellor Angela Merkel’s statement on the alleged poisoning of Alexey Navalny was a “falsification,” Belarus’ embattled president said on Thursday,..
WorldNews
United Nations Security Council One of the six principal organs of the UN, charged with the maintenance of international security
India taking all possible steps to ensure safety of Kulbhushan Jadhav: MEA
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:37Published
India thanks UNSC members for thwarting Pak attempt to get 2 Indians listed as terroristsIndia has thanked members of the UN Security Council who thwarted Pakistan's bid to get two Indian nationals listed as terrorists by the world body's sanctions..
IndiaTimes
Kashmir should be removed from UNSC agenda: India hits at PakistanIndia has said that Kashmir should be removed from the United Nations security council's (UNSC) agenda, something Pakistan keeps on raking.
DNA
Rouhani: US making ‘ridiculous, childish’ efforts to trigger snapback sanctions on IranIranian President Hassan Rouhani has dismissed as ridiculous the US push to trigger a mechanism in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that would snap back international..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this