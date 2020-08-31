Global  
 

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya: Belarus opposition leader 'to address UN Security Council'

BBC News Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will reportedly brief the Security Council on Friday as protests continue.
Belarus: Tikhanovskaya urges UN intervention to stop violence

 Svetlana Tikhanovskaya says options should include sanctions on those close to Alexander Lukashenko.
BBC News
Students protest in Belarus, opposition squabbles [Video]

Students protest in Belarus, opposition squabbles

Thousands of students boycotted the start of the school year in Belarus on Tuesday and signs of a possible rift appeared in an opposition alliance that has led weeks of rallies and protests against veteran President Alexander Lukashenko. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:00Published
What is the role of social media in the Belarus protests? [Video]

What is the role of social media in the Belarus protests?

From Twitter to Telegram, people in Belarus have been using social media to galvanise their movement. Here in #TheCube we speak with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya about internet shutdowns, why social media has been crucial, and what's next for Belarus.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 24:13Published

Russia PM visits Belarus as Lukashenko faces 4th week of protests [Video]

Russia PM visits Belarus as Lukashenko faces 4th week of protests

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has visited Minsk in an apparent show of support.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:54Published

Belarus: The great-grandmother taking on President Alexander Lukashenko

 As street protests in Belarus continue well into their fourth week, a 73-year-old has turned into an unlikely hero for demonstrators.
BBC News

Embattled leader of Belarus gets a boost from Russian prime minister's visit

 Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Belarus today for meetings with President Alexander Lukashenko. It is a high-profile show of support for the..
CBS News

Lukashenko claims Merkel’s remarks on Navalny ‘poisoning’ were fabricated, cites Berlin-Warsaw phone call 'intercepted' by Minsk

 Chancellor Angela Merkel’s statement on the alleged poisoning of Alexey Navalny was a “falsification,” Belarus’ embattled president said on Thursday,..
WorldNews

'We will struggle 'til our victory' [Video]

'We will struggle 'til our victory'

Belarus's opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya urged armed forces not to turn on Belarusians if ordered by president Lukashenko.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:09Published
Opposition leader has message for millitary [Video]

Opposition leader has message for millitary

Belarus's opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya urged armed forces not to turn on Belarusians if ordered by Lukashenko.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:53Published
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya: 'I just can't give up' [Video]

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya: 'I just can't give up'

In an exclusive interview with the BBC, the Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said the people must continue fighting.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:54Published

