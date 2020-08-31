|
Paul Rusesabagina: Hotel Rwanda film hero arrested
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Paul Rusesabagina's efforts to save people during the Rwanda genocide was depicted in a film.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Paul Rusesabagina Rwandan-Belgian humanitarian
Rwanda Landlocked country in eastern central Africa
Rwandan forces accused of 'excessive force" over virus controls
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:43Published
Rwanda genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga arrested in France
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:36Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this