Officer charged in George Floyd's death argues drug overdose killed him, not knee on neck

WorldNews Monday, 31 August 2020
Officer charged in George Floyd's death argues drug overdose killed him, not knee on neckA defense attorney for the fired Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in connection with the death of George Floyd is asking a judge to drop all charges, arguing the 46-year-old man's death was allegedly from a drug overdose and not caused by the officer planting his knee in the back of Floyd's neck. Defense attorney Eric J. Nelson filed the motion in Hennepin County, Minnesota, District Court on Friday, claiming prosecutors have failed to show probable cause for charging Derek Chauvin with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Nelson contends Chauvin acted on his training from the...
Derek Chauvin Derek Chauvin American former police officer involved in the death of George Floyd

George Floyd's Killer Wants Charges Against Him Dropped [Video]

George Floyd's Killer Wants Charges Against Him Dropped

The former Minneapolis police officer who stood with his foot on the neck of George Floyd has asked a judge to dismiss murder charges against him. Floyd died on May 25 after Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for almost eight minutes, in the presence of three other officers. All have been fired. Chauvin's attorney said Friday there is no probable cause to support charges of second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Derek Chauvin, former officer accused in George Floyd's death, wants murder charges dismissed

 Attorneys for Derek Chauvin, former Minneapolis officer accused of killing George Floyd, have asked a judge to dismiss the murder charges against him.
USATODAY.com
Family of George Floyd Files Civil Suit [Video]

Family of George Floyd Files Civil Suit

Attorneys for the family of George Floyd filed a federal civil lawsuit on Wednesday. The suit is against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers involved in the death of George Floyd. Floyd died May 25 after former officer Derek Chauvin used his leg to pin Floyd's neck to the ground for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The lawsuit was filed in US District Court for the District of Minnesota.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Killing of George Floyd Killing of George Floyd May 2020 police killing of an unarmed man

Million Person March protest against systemic racism [Video]

Million Person March protest against systemic racism

Interview with Anthony Spencer a protest organiser as demonstrators gather atNotting Hill gate for the 'Million People March' against systemic racism,before marching to Hyde Park. The purpose of the march is to call for an endof racial discrimination against ethnic minorities in the UK and elsewhere,inspired by the historic action taking in the USA in 1995. The march is madeall the more poignant following a series of Black Lives Matter protestsworldwide in recent months, following the deaths of George Floyd and BellyMujinga, and the more recent shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, USA.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:03Published

Minneapolis Minneapolis Largest city in Minnesota

“The Power of August”

 “The Power of August” looks back at transformational moments in American civil rights history that happened in the month of August. Anchored by Maurice..
CBS News

Hennepin County, Minnesota Hennepin County, Minnesota County in Minnesota


Minnesota Minnesota State in the northern central United States

U.S. coronavirus cases top 6 million [Video]

U.S. coronavirus cases top 6 million

U.S. cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed 6 million on Sunday as many states in the Midwest reported increasing infections, according to a Reuters tally. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:43Published
Kanye West Still Pushing Ahead With Presidential Bid [Video]

Kanye West Still Pushing Ahead With Presidential Bid

Kanye West still insists he's running for President. West is on the ballot in Minnesota and Tennessee. He just missed the filing deadline in Wisconsin. In Missouri, his petition lacked more than 3,400 valid signatures. CNN reports he's gone to court in a last-ditch attempt to get on the ballot in the swing state of Ohio. West has missed the first deadline to tell federal regulators how he's using campaign money and has only hit the campaign trail for a rally once. But, West hasn't given up.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:44Published

George Floyd Case, State Will Seek Harsher Sentence For Cop Derek Chauvin

 Derek Chauvin -- the ex-Minneapolis cop charged with murdering George Floyd -- deserves an especially harsh sentence because, among other things, he killed Floyd..
TMZ.com

Clouds of Smoke are Blowing Misery Across the West

 Wildfires are burning from California to Minnesota, leaving millions of people to cough and wheeze through the toxic air. Gathering indoors brings the risk of..
NYTimes.com

