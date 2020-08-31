|
Officer charged in George Floyd's death argues drug overdose killed him, not knee on neck
A defense attorney for the fired Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in connection with the death of George Floyd is asking a judge to drop all charges, arguing the 46-year-old man's death was allegedly from a drug overdose and not caused by the officer planting his knee in the back of Floyd's neck. Defense attorney Eric J. Nelson filed the motion in Hennepin County, Minnesota, District Court on Friday, claiming prosecutors have failed to show probable cause for charging Derek Chauvin with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Nelson contends Chauvin acted on his training from the...
George Floyd's Killer Wants Charges Against Him Dropped
Derek Chauvin, former officer accused in George Floyd's death, wants murder charges dismissedAttorneys for Derek Chauvin, former Minneapolis officer accused of killing George Floyd, have asked a judge to dismiss the murder charges against him.
Family of George Floyd Files Civil Suit
“The Power of August”“The Power of August” looks back at transformational moments in American civil rights history that happened in the month of August. Anchored by Maurice..
U.S. coronavirus cases top 6 million
Kanye West Still Pushing Ahead With Presidential Bid
George Floyd Case, State Will Seek Harsher Sentence For Cop Derek ChauvinDerek Chauvin -- the ex-Minneapolis cop charged with murdering George Floyd -- deserves an especially harsh sentence because, among other things, he killed Floyd..
Clouds of Smoke are Blowing Misery Across the WestWildfires are burning from California to Minnesota, leaving millions of people to cough and wheeze through the toxic air. Gathering indoors brings the risk of..
