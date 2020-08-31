U.S. FDA chief willing to approve a COVID-19 vaccine before Phase 3 trials end Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )





In an interview with the Financial Times , Stephen Hahn said his agency was prepared to authorize a vaccine before Phase Three clinical trials were complete, as long as officials believed the benefits outweighed the risks. But he defended his embattled organization against accusations that it was rushing the process to boost Trump’s re-election prospects.



“It is up to the sponsor (vaccine developer) to apply for authorization or approval, and we make an adjudication of their application,” Hahn said. “If they do that before the end of Phase Three, we may find that appropriate. We may find that inappropriate, we will make a determination.”



Hahn’s decision whether to give the go-ahead for a COVID-19 vaccine is likely to be one of the most important and sensitive in U.S. public health history.



China and Russia have both approved vaccines without waiting for the end of Phase Three trials, which are the largest and most rigorous of all the tests that a potential new drug must undergo. But they have been criticized by public health officials — including ones in the US — who have warned that doing so could be unsafe.



Hahn insisted there was a safe way to make a vaccine available before the end of Phase Three trials — potentially by issuing an emergency authorization for use by certain groups rather than a blanket approval.



“Our emergency use authorization is not the same as a full approval,” he said. “The legal, medical and scientific standard for that is that the benefit outweighs the risk in a public health emergency.”



But he insisted he would not rush a vaccine to please the president, amid reports that Trump wants a vaccine to be available before November’s election to help improve his chance of victory.



“We have a convergence of the COVID-19 pandemic with the political season, and we’re just going to have to get through that and stick to our core principles,” he said. “This is going to be a science, medicine, data decision. This is not going to be a political decision.”



Hahn was speaking at the end of a bruising week for him and the administration he leads.



Last Saturday, Trump accused “deep state” elements at the FDA of moving too slowly in approving new treatments for



The FDA chief told the FT he regretted his comment that plasma treatment would have saved the lives of 35 out of 100 patients. Data suggest that figure is closer to 5 out of 100.



“I certainly regret contributing to any misperception,” he said. “I could have done a much better job last Sunday explaining relative risks.”



