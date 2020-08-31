Adele stirs up controversy with photo featuring new Jamaican-inspired look Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )





The “Hello” singer posted to her Instagram page on Sunday as she marked the cancelled Notting Hill Carnival, writing: “Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London.”



In the accompanying image, Adele was seen in a bikini top featuring the Jamaican flag, with high-waisted yoga pants. Her strawberry blonde hair was styled in tiny buns known as Bantu knots, a popular hairstyle among Afro-Caribbean cultures.





Since its first celebration in 1966, organizer Rhaune Laslett’s intention with the Notting Hill Carnival was to bring together different cultures and encourage integration among the diverse communities of the neighbourhood.



The carnival was meant to take place August 30 and 31 but has moved entirely online due to the



After sharing the post in tribute to the festival, Adele faced backlash from some of her followers, who accused of her cultural appropriation, while others jumped in to defend the musician.



“Dear white people, please just be yourselves and stop it for good with cultural appropriation,” one follower wrote. “Adele the bantu knots were unnecessary. The Jamaican flag bikini top was unnecessary… Please just stop it.”



Another commented: “Black women are discriminated against for wearing cultural hairstyles like bantu knots and locs but white people are not, that’s not fair and that’s why people are p**sed off.”



But for all Adele’s critics, there were countless others defending the 32-year-old, with one writing: “I’m from the Caribbean and this is why we have festivals/carnival. For others to appreciate and celebrate our culture. Nothing inappropriate here.”



Some commenters encouraged others to educate themselves, writing: “Read about Notting Hill Carnival, why and how it’s celebrated, because ULTIMATELY we can’t tell other countries what to do with their culture. This whole look is absolutely normal during Notting Hill Carnival in London.”



