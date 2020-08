Frydenberg's faux fury a 'disingenuous' diversion Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Josh Frydenberg's confected outrage over Victoria's ongoing and necessary lockdown is a feckless attempt to distract from the federal government's own woes. 👓 View full article

