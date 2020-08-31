|
Cheng Lei: Australian anchor on Chinese TV detained in China
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Cheng Lei, an Australian citizen, worked as a news presenter for government run CGTN in Beijing.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
TikTok to 'strictly' obey China's tech takeover lawNew rules mean Beijing could block the sale of the app's video recommendation engine.
BBC News
Beijing could have a say in TikTok sale
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:49Published
TikTok owner says will abide by new Chinese export rulesThe owner of popular video app TikTok said Sunday it will "strictly abide" by China's new export rules, which could potentially complicate a sale of the business..
WorldNews
EU must correct China economic ties before it’s too late: Josep BorrellThe European Union’s top diplomat has labelled China as a “new empire” on a par with Russia, calling on the bloc’s members to “correct” economic..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this