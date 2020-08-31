Global  
 

Cheng Lei: Australian anchor on Chinese TV detained in China

BBC News Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Cheng Lei, an Australian citizen, worked as a news presenter for government run CGTN in Beijing.
Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

TikTok to 'strictly' obey China's tech takeover law

 New rules mean Beijing could block the sale of the app's video recommendation engine.
BBC News
Beijing could have a say in TikTok sale [Video]

Beijing could have a say in TikTok sale

China's new rules around tech exports mean ByteDance's sale of TikTok's U.S. operations could need Beijing's approval, a Chinese trade expert told state media, a requirement that would complicate the forced and politically charged divestment. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:49Published

TikTok owner says will abide by new Chinese export rules

 The owner of popular video app TikTok said Sunday it will "strictly abide" by China's new export rules, which could potentially complicate a sale of the business..
WorldNews

EU must correct China economic ties before it’s too late: Josep Borrell

 The European Union’s top diplomat has labelled China as a “new empire” on a par with Russia, calling on the bloc’s members to “correct” economic..
WorldNews

