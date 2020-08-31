|
Appeals court denies ex-Trump adviser Michael Flynn's request to force dismissal of case
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
The criminal case against Michael Flynn should not be dismissed, a federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., ruled Monday.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Michael Flynn US Army general and former US National Security Advisor
Federal appeals court denies Flynn's bid to dismiss caseThe U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit is sending the case back to the lower court.
CBS News
Flynn case to be reheard by appeals court
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:33Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Lake Charles mayor says it could take more than a month for power to return after hurricaneOver the weekend, President Trump visited a storm-battered Louisiana where hundreds of thousands of residents are without power. Omar Villafranca spoke with Lake..
CBS News
Biden to blame Trump for violent clashes in Pittsburgh speechThe former vice president is getting out on the campaign trail to call for peace and justice.
CBS News
Trump plans visit to Kenosha amid protests
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:30Published
Trump to visit Kenosha amid protests over Jacob Blake shootingPresident Trump is threatening a federal crackdown on demonstrators in cities across the U.S. as tensions rise over racial injustice. Tomorrow, the president..
CBS News
Washington, D.C. Capital of the United States
Legendary Georgetown coach John Thompson Jr. diesThompson was born and raised in Washington D.C. and it was in his hometown where he would build a dynasty in the 1980s.
CBS News
You can cop-proof your phone, but there’s a better way to stay safeProtesters gathered on the final night of the Republican National Convention which is set to nominate Trump as the Republican candidate for a second term as U.S...
The Verge
Martin Luther King III and Yolanda Renee King Speak During Historic March on Washington
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:43Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this