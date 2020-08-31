|
|
|
John Thompson, Hall of Fame Basketball Coach, Dies at 78
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
The first Black coach to lead a team to the N.C.A.A. men’s basketball championship, he helped mold N.B.A. stars like Patrick Ewing and Allen Iverson at Georgetown University.
|
|
|
|
|