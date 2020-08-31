Global  
 

John Thompson, Hall of Fame Basketball Coach, Dies at 78

NYTimes.com Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
The first Black coach to lead a team to the N.C.A.A. men’s basketball championship, he helped mold N.B.A. stars like Patrick Ewing and Allen Iverson at Georgetown University.
 John Thompson was the first Black basketball coach to win the NCAA Tournament.

