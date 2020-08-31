Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BTS earns first No. 1 debut with 'Dynamite' on Billboard's Hot 100 chart

USATODAY.com Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
"Dynamite," the South Korean boy band's first song performed fully in English, has landed in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

BTS BTS South Korean boy band

VMAs 2020: Must-see photos of Lady Gaga, BTS, Miley Cyrus and more

 Keke Palmer hosted the first-ever virtual VMAs, where Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande led the nominations and K-pop stars BTS performed 'Dynamite'.
USATODAY.com

BTS 'humbled' to bag first UK chart top 10 hit

 Dame Vera Lynn returns to the chart too, following this week's Last Night of the Proms debate.
BBC News
BTS keen to 'comfort and give joy to people' through their music now more than ever [Video]

BTS keen to 'comfort and give joy to people' through their music now more than ever

BTS hope their music will "comfort and give joy to people" now "more than ever" amid the Covid-19 crisis.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ becomes most-viewed music video premiere on YouTube [Video]

BTS’s ‘Dynamite’ becomes most-viewed music video premiere on YouTube

Korean pop star group BTS has once again made YouTube history, this time with their latest single, “Dynamite” .

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Billboard Hot 100 Billboard Hot 100 Song chart in U.S.

Taylor Swift shatters U.S. chart records with double debuts at number one [Video]

Taylor Swift shatters U.S. chart records with double debuts at number one

Taylor Swift is celebrating after becoming the first artist in Billboard chart history to land debuts at the top of the singles and albums countdown in the same week.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published
Drake Shatters Another Billboard Record [Video]

Drake Shatters Another Billboard Record

Drake continues to break music and entertainment records. The popular rapper has broken the record for the most top 10 hits in the history of the Billboard Hot 100. His appearances on DJ Khaled's "Popstar" and "Greece" have ranked on the Hot 100 at number 3 and number 8. With those two singles, Drake now has his 39th and 40th entries in the Top 10. According to CNN, Drake's newest singles surpass Madonna's previous record-holding title of 38.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Tina Turner Out Of Retirement With 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' Remix [Video]

Tina Turner Out Of Retirement With 'What's Love Got To Do With It?' Remix

Turner worked with Norwegian producer DJ Kygo on a remix of the song. Kygo last year made a remix of Whitney Houston's cover of "Higher Love," which hit the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Kygo announced the news on Instagram, including a picture of himself with Turner, writing that the song will be available on Friday.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

South Korea South Korea Country in East Asia

Crash involving US armored vehicle kills four in South Korea

 Four people were killed on Sunday, August 30, evening when a SUV collided with an armored US military vehicle in South Korea's Pocheon city. The incident..
WorldNews

Coronavirus: Children's role in spread puzzles scientists

 A study from South Korea gives among the clearest pictures yet of children as carriers of the virus.
BBC News
Equity indices spurt with rally in banking scrips, IndusInd up 12 pc [Video]

Equity indices spurt with rally in banking scrips, IndusInd up 12 pc

Equity benchmark indices traded higher on the first day of September futures and options series with banking and financials contributing significantly to the gains. The BSE S and P Sensex closed 354 points or 0.9 per cent higher at 39,467 while the Nifty 50 gained by 96 points or 0.83 per cent at 11,655. Except for Nifty auto, FMCG and metal, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 4.9 per cent, private bank by 4.5 per cent and financial service by 2.1 per cent. IndusInd Bank jumped by 12 per cent to close at Rs 679.05 per share while Axis Bank moved up by 7.9 per cent, ICICI Bank by 4.4 per cent and Kotak Mahindra Bank by 3.7 per cent.Punjab National Bank was up by 5.6 per cent at Rs 37.30 per share while State Bank of India gained by 4.5 per cent to Rs 225.40. The other major gainers were UPL, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Grasim and Bharti Infratel.However, JSW Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, HDFC Life, Infosys, Dr Reddy's and Hindustan Lever traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed as investors pondered over the US Federal Reserve's new strategy to adopt an average inflation target and restore the United States to full employment in the fight to contain coronavirus pandemic. Japanese shares dropped with the Nikkei down 1.41 per cent as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigned because of a chronic health condition, saying he will stay on until a new leader is appointed.But Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose by 0.56 per cent and South Korea's Kospi ticked up by 0.4 per cent.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Benee on Writing 'Supalonely,' Scoring a Placement on the Hot 100 & More | Chart Breaker [Video]

Benee on Writing 'Supalonely,' Scoring a Placement on the Hot 100 & More | Chart Breaker

Benee on Writing 'Supalonely,' Scoring a Placement on the Hot 100 & More | Chart Breaker

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:32Published
BTS' Record-Breaking New Single 'Dynamite,' Selena Gomez's Chat With BLACKPINK & More | Billboard News [Video]

BTS' Record-Breaking New Single 'Dynamite,' Selena Gomez's Chat With BLACKPINK & More | Billboard News

BTS' Record-Breaking New Single 'Dynamite,' Selena Gomez's Chat With BLACKPINK & More | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 02:01Published
Taylor Swift joins elite album club by scoring fourth week at number one in U.S. [Video]

Taylor Swift joins elite album club by scoring fourth week at number one in U.S.

Taylor Swift has scored another chart milestone by becoming the first woman to claim four successive weeks at the top of America's Billboard 200 with the same release since 2015.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published

Tweets about this