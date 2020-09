Vancouver Aquarium closing to the public until further notice as COVID-19 losses continue Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

The Vancouver Aquarium announced Monday that 209 staff members are being laid off as the aquarium closes to the public in an effort to save money after months of financial loss during the pandemic. Monday's layoffs are in addition to more than 330 people laid off at the aquarium in the early spring. 👓 View full article

