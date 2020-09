You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dengue worry amid Covid: Delhi CM launches campaign to prevent outbreak



Even as Delhi battles the Covid-19 pandemic, the government is worrying about a possible outbreak of dengue. Amid the monsoon season, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a campaign - 10 weeks, 10.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:40 Published 2 days ago ITBP personnel join 'Fit India Freedom Run'



Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) joined 'Fit India Freedom Run' under the 'Fit India' movement. The campaign started from 15 August under the aegis of the Ministry of Sports and will culminate on.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16 Published 3 weeks ago 74th Independence Day: BSF personnel participate in 'Fit India Freedom Run'



Personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) participated in 'Fit India Freedom Run' and a 10-km walk on the occasion of Independence Day, in RS Pura area of Jammu. 'Fit India Freedom Run' was launched by.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this