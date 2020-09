Families of Malaysia Airlines MH17 Victims Want Damages, Lawyers Say Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Lawyers representing families asked the court to decide whether Dutch or Ukrainian law will be applied in seeking damages 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Families Of Malaysia Airlines MH17 Victims Seeking Damages The families of the nearly 300 victims of a downed Malaysia Airlines passenger plane want reparations, their lawyers said Monday, more than six years after the...

Eurasia Review 11 hours ago





Tweets about this