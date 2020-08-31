Global  
 

Hollywood actor Emma Roberts announces pregnancy

WorldNews Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Hollywood actor Emma Roberts announces pregnancyHollywood star Emma Roberts has confirmed that she is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with actor-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund. The 29-year-old actress made the announcement on social media on...
Garrett Hedlund

