ORGANIZERS WILL BOYCOTT AND PROTEST THE 146TH KENTUCKY DERBY FOR JUSTICE AND EQUALITY #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

ORGANIZERS WILL BOYCOTT AND PROTEST THE 146TH KENTUCKY DERBY FOR JUSTICE AND EQUALITY #RunForTheRoses NATIONAL (August 31, 2020) - Thousands will convene in Louisville Kentucky to boycott and protest the Churchill Downs 146th Kentucky Derby. Pastors, athletes, entertainers, and a host of others will be in attendance for gathering and speeches. In solidarity, Justice and Freedom Coalition (Louisville), No Justice No Peace (Louisville), the African American Juvenile Justice Project (National), Until Freedom (National), and many other local and national organizers are calling for #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor and will engage in mass demonstrations of the... 👓 View full article

