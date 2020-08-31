Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ORGANIZERS WILL BOYCOTT AND PROTEST THE 146TH KENTUCKY DERBY FOR JUSTICE AND EQUALITY #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor

WorldNews Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
ORGANIZERS WILL BOYCOTT AND PROTEST THE 146TH KENTUCKY DERBY FOR JUSTICE AND EQUALITY #RunForTheRoses NATIONAL (August 31, 2020) - Thousands will convene in Louisville, Kentucky to boycott and protest the Churchill Downs 146th Kentucky Derby. Pastors, athletes, entertainers, and a host of others will be in attendance for gathering and speeches. In solidarity, Justice and Freedom Coalition (Louisville), No Justice No Peace (Louisville), the African American Juvenile Justice Project (National), Until Freedom (National), and many other local and national organizers are calling for #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor and will engage in mass demonstrations of the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
News video: Ahead of Kentucky Derby, worker shortage looms for trainers

Ahead of Kentucky Derby, worker shortage looms for trainers

 As they prepare for the Kentucky Derby, horse racing officials are warning that President Donald Trump’s immigration orders threaten to cause a labor shortage for the industry. Trainers say that despite record unemployment nationwide during the coronavirus pandemic, American workers...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kentucky Derby Kentucky Derby American stakes race for Thoroughbreds, part of the Triple Crown

Art Collector ruled out of Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, expected to return for Preakness

 Trained by Tommy Drury Jr., Art Collector had won five straight races, including Blue Grass and Ellis Park Derby.
USATODAY.com
Kentucky Derby to run with no spectators this year [Video]

Kentucky Derby to run with no spectators this year

Kentucky Derby organizers announce no fans will be allowed to attend the race next month due to coronavirus.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:04Published

Louisville, Kentucky Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky

Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend sues Louisville alleging wrongdoing and misconduct

 Kenneth Walker, the boyfriend of Breonna Taylor, filed a lawsuit over his arrest the night Taylor was shot and killed by police during a drug raid. Walker and..
CBS News

Uncut and unedited: Livestreamers have become a key cog in the Louisville protests

 Livestreams have played an integral role in Louisville's protests, allowing viewers to see events as they unfold and to keep a steady eye on police.
 
USATODAY.com

Breonna Taylor's boyfriend suing city of Louisville and its police department

 Breonna Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, has filed a lawsuit over his arrest the night Taylor was shot and killed by police during a drug raid, asking the..
CBS News

Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend Sues Louisville Police, Seeking Immunity

 Breonna Taylor's boyfriend is going after Louisville police for the allegedly botched raid at her home that left Breonna dead, claiming he's the victim of police..
TMZ.com

Jack Harlow Drops Around $110k for Championship Rings for His Crew

 Jack Harlow takes care of his own -- and by that, we mean he's willing to spend an arm and leg to ice out his entourage, and make it look like they just walked..
TMZ.com

Kentucky Kentucky State in the southeastern United States

Trump Says Some Really Strange Things. Republicans Say No Comment, Again.

 “If the leader comments, I’ll be sure to pass it along,” said a spokesman for Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader. As of Tuesday..
NYTimes.com

Ben Crump Says Breonna Taylor's Family's Faith Shot After Plea Deal Leak

 The family of Breonna Taylor is rattled by the news of the shocking plea deal offered to her ex-boyfriend, according to their attorney, who adds ... they're..
TMZ.com

Prosecutors Get Ballistics Report in Breonna Taylor Shooting

 The Kentucky attorney general called the report a “critical piece” of the case, but he did not say what light it sheds on the fatal police shooting of a..
NYTimes.com

Churchill Downs Churchill Downs Thoroughbred racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, United States

Breonna Taylor protest leads to 64 arrests near Churchill Downs

 Activists have held demonstrations in this Kentucky city since late May to call for the arrest of the officers who shot Taylor.
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Will Tiz the Law win the Kentucky Derby [Video]

Will Tiz the Law win the Kentucky Derby

Sports Pulse: Dan Wolken on what to expect from this years Kentucky Derby

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:11Published
A call to end racial justice [Video]

A call to end racial justice

Thousands march in Washington demanding justice following the deaths of Black people at the hands of police.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:25Published
NBA Playoffs Resume Saturday After Making New Plan To Support Social Justice, Racial Equality [Video]

NBA Playoffs Resume Saturday After Making New Plan To Support Social Justice, Racial Equality

The NBA is returning to action. The playoffs will resume on Saturday, but that's just the start of the NBA's new plan to support social justice and racial equality; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Churchill Downs Inc. enters new sports betting, gaming partnership

 Churchill Downs Inc. has inked two new partnerships to assist on its BetAmerica sports betting and iGaming platform.
bizjournals Also reported by •SeekingAlpha

Kentucky Oaks' field set with Gamine, Swiss Skydiver favored in Friday's race at Churchill Downs

 The Kentucky Oaks is set for 5:45 p.m. Friday at Churchill Downs; Gamine and Swiss Skydiver are the top contenders.
USATODAY.com

Heavy favorite Tiz the Law draws post No. 17 for 2020 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

 Belmont and Travers winner Tiz the Law is the morning-line favorite for Saturday's Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS News

Tweets about this