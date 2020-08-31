Baltic states slap Lukashenko, other Belarus officials with sanctions Monday, 31 August 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Vilnius - Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia imposed travel bans on President Alexander Lukashenko and 29 other Belarusian officials on Monday, jumping into action to impose sanctions before the rest of the EU . The three Baltic states have led calls for the West to take firmer action against Lukashenko, who is accused by opponents and the West of rigging an election to prolong his 26-year rule. The sanctions are aimed at officials the three Baltic states accuse of vote rigging and playing a role in violence against... 👓 View full article

