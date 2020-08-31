|
Baltic states slap Lukashenko, other Belarus officials with sanctions
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Vilnius - Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia imposed travel bans on President Alexander Lukashenko and 29 other Belarusian officials on Monday, jumping into action to impose sanctions before the rest of the EU. The three Baltic states have led calls for the West to take firmer action against Lukashenko, who is accused by opponents and the West of rigging an election to prolong his 26-year rule. The sanctions are aimed at officials the three Baltic states accuse of vote rigging and playing a role in violence against...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Alexander Lukashenko Belarusian politician, president of Belarus
Belarus activists seek refuge abroad amid political crisis
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:31Published
Thousands of protesters call for an end to Lukashenko presidencyTens of thousands of demonstrators rallied Sunday in the Belarusian capital of Minsk to begin the fourth week of daily protests demanding that the country's..
CBS News
Protests keep pressure on Belarus President Lukashenko to resignSunday marked 21 days of non-stop protests in Belarus, as people continue to demand the resignation of the country's leader. But Alexander Lukashenko says he's..
CBS News
Dozens detained in Belarus anti-government protest
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:00Published
Vilnius Capital of Lithuania
Belarus Country in Eastern Europe
McEnany on Belarus: US stands on side of democracyWhite House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany weighed in on the ongoing unrest in Belarus Monday, saying the U.S. will "always stand on the side of freedom and..
USATODAY.com
Svetlana Tikhanovskaya: Belarus opposition leader 'to address UN Security Council'Svetlana Tikhanovskaya will reportedly brief the Security Council on Friday as protests continue.
BBC News
Estonia Baltic country in Northern Europe
Latvia Country on the eastern shore of the Baltic Sea
Latvia lures tourists with mirror river house
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18Published
Latvian beach greets sunrise with organ concert
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:13Published
European Union Economic and political union of European states
France accuses United Kingdom of stalling in post-Brexit trade talksBritain left the EU on January 31 but both sides hoped that a chaotic Brexit could be avoided during 11 months of negotiations. ......
WorldNews
Brexit briefing: 122 days until the end of the transition period
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Europe's week: Brussels politics gears up for busy Autumn
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 07:09Published
Maskless Events Of The Elite Scream 'Do What We Say, Not What We Do'
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:58Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this