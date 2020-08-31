Global  
 

'We're the most exciting team in baseball': With Mike Clevinger trade on deadline day, Padres ready for a run

USATODAY.com Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
The San Diego Padres are poised to reach the postseason for the first time since 2006 and the trade for Mike Clevinger may have put them over the top.
