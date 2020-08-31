Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Surprise! Niecy Nash reveals wedding to singer Jessica Betts and shares photo with fans

USATODAY.com Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Niecy Nash and singer Jessica Betts have a surprise announcement: They're married! Check out this adorable picture from their wedding.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: In A Self-Described 'Plot Twist,' Niecy Nash Marries Musician Jessica Betts

In A Self-Described 'Plot Twist,' Niecy Nash Marries Musician Jessica Betts 00:40

 Actor and comedian Niecy Nash announced on Monday that she was newly married to singer and songwriter Jessica Betts. Previously, Nash had been married for 13 years to ordained minister Don Nash, whom she divorced in June 2007. According to HuffPost, the pair shares three children: Dominic, Donielle...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Niecy Nash Niecy Nash American actress

Niecy Nash Marries Singer Jessica Betts

 Niecy Nash is trying her hand at marriage again ... and this time it's with a woman. The "Claws" star recently tied the knot with singer Jessica Betts and Niecy..
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

Beverly Johnson Opens Up About Her Engagement, Shares Wedding Details [Video]

Beverly Johnson Opens Up About Her Engagement, Shares Wedding Details

Beverly Johnson became an instant fashion icon after becoming the first Black woman to appear on the cover of American 'Vogue' back in 1974. Now, the model, actress, singer and businesswoman has..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Surprise! Niecy Nash reveals wedding to singer Jessica Betts and shares photo with fans

 Niecy Nash and singer Jessica Betts have a surprise announcement: They're married! Check out this adorable picture from their wedding.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •ExtraTMZ.comJust JaredE! Online

Tweets about this