Surprise! Niecy Nash reveals wedding to singer Jessica Betts and shares photo with fans

Actor and comedian Niecy Nash announced on Monday that she was newly married to singer and songwriter Jessica Betts. Previously, Nash had been married for 13 years to ordained minister Don Nash, whom she divorced in June 2007. According to HuffPost, the pair shares three children: Dominic, Donielle...
Niecy Nash and singer Jessica Betts have a surprise announcement: They're married! Check out this adorable picture from their wedding.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Extra •TMZ.com •Just Jared •E! Online