Last rites of Pranab Mukherjee to be held today in Delhi; nation to pay final homage to former President of India

DNA Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
The last rites of former President of India will be conducted today (i.e. Tuesday, September 1) and he will be laid in state at his official residence in 10 Rajaji Marg in New Delhi, where citizens will be allowed to pay their last homages to the towering statesman, albeit following coronavirus disease (COVID-19) guidelines.
News video: Pranab Mukherjee dies: President Kovind, PM Modi, others offer condolences

Pranab Mukherjee dies: President Kovind, PM Modi, others offer condolences 02:08

 Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee made the announcement on social media. The Congress veteran was admitted in a Delhi hospital and had been operated to remove a blood clot in his brain. Mukherjee had also tested positive for Covid-19, earlier in...

