Last rites of Pranab Mukherjee to be held today in Delhi; nation to pay final homage to former President of India

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Admired by all': Politicians remember Pranab Mukherjee



Former President and Bharat Ratna awardee Pranab Mukherjee passed away at age of 84 on August 31. His son Abhijit Mukherjee announced the news on Twitter. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed his.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:17 Published 8 hours ago CM Hemant Soren condoles Pranab Mukherjee's demise



Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren on August 31 expressed his condolences on the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. He said, "In the journey of his politics he did several appreciation.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:02 Published 9 hours ago Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka mourn demise of Pranab Mukherjee



India's neighbouring countries Nepal and Bhutan expressed their condolences on the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli took to Twitter to pay tribute to.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:27 Published 9 hours ago

Tweets about this