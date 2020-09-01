Last rites of Pranab Mukherjee to be held today in Delhi; nation to pay final homage to former President of India
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () The last rites of former President of India will be conducted today (i.e. Tuesday, September 1) and he will be laid in state at his official residence in 10 Rajaji Marg in New Delhi, where citizens will be allowed to pay their last homages to the towering statesman, albeit following coronavirus disease (COVID-19) guidelines.
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday. His son, Abhijit Mukherjee made the announcement on social media. The Congress veteran was admitted in a Delhi hospital and had been operated to remove a blood clot in his brain. Mukherjee had also tested positive for Covid-19, earlier in...
Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren on August 31 expressed his condolences on the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee. He said, "In the journey of his politics he did several appreciation..