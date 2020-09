You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Smile with your eyes': NZ begins mandatory masks



Schools and businesses reopened in Auckland on Monday after the lifting of a lockdown in New Zealand's largest city to contain the resurgence of the coronavirus, but face masks were made mandatory on.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38 Published 17 hours ago West Bengal streets wear deserted look during complete lockdown



In view of rising coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government has imposed a complete lockdown. Streets were deserted with very few vehicles moving on roads in WB's Siliguri on August 31. The state is.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30 Published 18 hours ago Kolkata observes complete lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases



In view of rising coronavirus cases, the West Bengal government has imposed complete lockdown. Streets wore deserted look as complete lockdown is being observed in West Bengal's Kolkata amid COVID-19.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25 Published 21 hours ago

Tweets about this