JEE (Main) 2020 begins today with strict COVID-19 precautions; here are exam guidelines, important tips for students

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 5,500 candidates will appear for JEE, NEET in Goa: CM Pramod Sawant



Goa Chief Minister Promod Sawant welcomed HRD Ministry's decision to conduct NEET and JEE examinations. Pramod Sawant said, "I welcome the decision of Government of India and HRD ministry to conduct.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:41 Published 12 hours ago JEE, NEET 2020: Amid protests in UP, preparations for exams begin in Jharkhand



The ‘Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha’ held a protest in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow on Monday against Centre’s decision to conduct JEE, NEET amid Covid-19 pandemic. Police stopped the protesters, who were.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:33 Published 13 hours ago Examination centre in Ranchi ensuring COVID-19 protocols ahead of JEE Main 2020



Preparations for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020 are underway at an exam centre in Jharkhand's Ranchi. Precautions including social distancing circles, thermal scanning are being taken care of... Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21 Published 16 hours ago

Tweets about this