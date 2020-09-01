JEE (Main) 2020 begins today with strict COVID-19 precautions; here are exam guidelines, important tips for students
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () Amid widespread protests and controversies, the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 will begin today in the backdrop of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak. The National Testing Agency or NTA will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main from September 1-6, 2020, and for this, the Centre...
Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal addressed JEE Main candidates ahead of the examination. He said, “Starting tomorrow, JEE exams are beginning. I would like to wish best of luck to students. I'm happy that you have prepared well and after multiple changes in dates, you are giving the exam...
Preparations for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020 are underway at an exam centre in Jharkhand's Ranchi. Precautions including social distancing circles, thermal scanning are being taken care of...